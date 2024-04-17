Kassim Mingle confident of Nations FC winning the GPL in debut season

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nations FC's head coach, Kassim Mingle Ocansey, has expressed his belief that his team has the potential to win the Ghana Premier League title in their debut season.



Currently in second place with 44 points, just five points behind the leaders FC Samartex, Nations FC has been making a strong impression in the league.



Coach Mingle, along with his assistant Johnson Smith, has played a crucial role in the team's success by implementing effective tactics and strategies.



Despite a recent narrow loss against Bofoakwa Tano, Nations FC remains determined to close the gap at the top. The newly promoted side is enjoying a dream first season in the Ghana top flight. Coach Kassim Mingle has emphasized that if the opportunity arises, they will seize it and win the league.



Asamoah Boateng Afriyie has been a key player for Nations FC, scoring 10 goals in the league and is just two goals away from becoming the league's top scorer, currently held by Stephen Amankona.