Keegan Bradley, not Tiger Woods, named U.S. Ryder Cup captain

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

The PGA of America revealed that Keegan Bradley will lead the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team, putting an end to rumors about Tiger Woods taking the helm.



Golf enthusiasts had high expectations for Woods following the disappointing performance of the American team in the previous Ryder Cup.



Captain Zach Johnson faced backlash for various reasons, such as his captain's picks' poor performance, questionable pairing decisions, and lack of adequate preparation and motivation for the tournament.