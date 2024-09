Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: BBC

Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga's blunder in the closing moments handed Paris St-Germain a win over Girona, who were making their Champions League debut.



Nuno Mendes, the Portuguese left-back, struck a low shot from a narrow angle, but Gazzaniga mishandled the ball, allowing it to slip through his fingers.



Until that point, Girona had been resolute in defense, seemingly on track for a draw against the hosts.