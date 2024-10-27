You are here: HomeSports2024 10 27Article 1999067

Source: BBC

Kejelcha sets new world half-marathon record

Yomif Kejelcha won 10,000m silver at the 2019 World Championships Yomif Kejelcha won 10,000m silver at the 2019 World Championships

Ethiopian runner Yomif Kejelcha has achieved a new world record while claiming victory at the Valencia Half Marathon.

Kejelcha, who previously set the indoor mile world record in Boston in 2019, completed the race in 57 minutes and 30 seconds despite challenging wet conditions in Spain.

At 27 years old, he surpassed Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo's previous record from Lisbon by just one second.

In the women's event, Agnes Ngetich from Kenya triumphed, securing her position as second in the all-time world rankings with a time of 63:04.

