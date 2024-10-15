Kelly keeps place in England squad

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: BBC

Chloe Kelly, who scored the decisive goal in England's Euro 2022 final, has been named in the Lionesses' squad for upcoming friendlies against Germany and South Africa, despite her limited role at Manchester City.



The 26-year-old winger netted the extra-time winner in the 2-1 triumph over Germany, leading Sarina Wiegman's team to European glory at Wembley.



However, she has faced challenges in securing playing time this season, remaining an unused substitute in last week's 2-0 Champions League victory against Barcelona and the recent 2-1 Women's Super League win over Liverpool.