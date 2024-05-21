Kelvin Boateng scores 10th league goal of the season

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian striker Kelvin Boateng found the back of the net for the second consecutive match, propelling First Vienna to an impressive away win against FC Flyeralarm Admira.



Boateng, aged 24, has now scored four goals in four games, contributing to First's 3-0 victory at the Motion Invest Arena on Monday. In the ninth minute, Boateng assisted Bumbic with a header from a long ball on the left side.



Following a cross from the defender, Boateng swiftly returned to the centre and skillfully headed the ball into the far corner, giving First the lead.



Midfielder Kai Stratznig extended the lead for the visiting team in the 61st minute.



German forward Philipp Ochs, who came on as a substitute in the second half, sealed the victory for First with a goal in stoppage time.



With this win, First has climbed to fourth place in the league standings, amassing 48 points from 29 matches.



Boateng has now reached double digits in goals in the Austrian 2. Liga has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 24 games this season, with one match left to play.