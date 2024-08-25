Kelvin Yeboah's brace for Minnesota United against Seattle Sounders

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Ghanaian winger Kelvin Yeboah made a notable entrance for Minnesota United FC, scoring two goals in a 3-2 home loss to the Seattle Sounders during a Major League Soccer match on Saturday evening.



In the Matchweek 26 fixture at Allianz Field, Seattle capitalized on a midfield error by Minnesota's Jefferson Diaz, with Jordan Morris finding the net in the 11th minute.



Minnesota equalized in the 24th minute when Yeboah successfully converted a penalty awarded for a foul committed by Yeimar Gomez.



Seattle swiftly regained the advantage, as Jackson Ragen scored with a header from a cross delivered by Albert Rusnak shortly thereafter.



Yeboah found the net once more in the 56th minute, leveling the score with a precise left-footed shot following a pass from Wil Trapp.



Nevertheless, Rusnak struck the decisive blow in the 75th minute, scoring with a powerful right-footed shot from outside the penalty area, thus securing the victory for Seattle.



Yeboah, who has represented Italy at the youth level, joined Minnesota United FC from Serie A club Genoa, where he faced challenges in making a significant impact.