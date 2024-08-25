You are here: HomeSports2024 08 25Article 1973411

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kelvin Yeboah's brace for Minnesota United against Seattle Sounders

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kelvin Yeboah Kelvin Yeboah

Ghanaian winger Kelvin Yeboah made a notable entrance for Minnesota United FC, scoring two goals in a 3-2 home loss to the Seattle Sounders during a Major League Soccer match on Saturday evening.

In the Matchweek 26 fixture at Allianz Field, Seattle capitalized on a midfield error by Minnesota’s Jefferson Diaz, with Jordan Morris finding the net in the 11th

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment