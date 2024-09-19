Kelvin Yeboah scores in Minnesota United’s defeat to FC Cincinnati

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah scored for Minnesota United, but it wasn't enough to avert a 2-1 loss against FC Cincinnati in their Major League Soccer match on Thursday.



Yeboah, who joined the team in July, played the entire game at Allianz Field and was a key player despite the defeat.



FC Cincinnati opened the scoring with Yuya Kubo's goal in the 34th minute, assisted by Chidozie Awaziem, and Luca Orellano added another just before halftime.



In the second half, Yeboah netted a penalty in the 54th minute, but Minnesota United couldn't complete the comeback and suffered a home defeat.