Kerr v Ingebrigtsen - the rivalry we never knew we needed

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: BBC

Jakob Ingebrigtsen believes he can defeat Josh Kerr even while blindfolded, provided he is in peak condition.



World champion Kerr has remarked that the Olympic gold medallist exhibits "flaws both on the track and in his conduct." He further claims that Ingebrigtsen is surrounded by "yes men."



However, when the starting gun signals the beginning of the men's 1500m at the Stade de France on Tuesday, all discussions will cease. Action will take precedence.



Unless an unexpected turn of events occurs, one of these two athletes is poised to be named Olympic champion in Paris. According to Team GB captain Kerr, it promises to be "one of the most intense and challenging 1500m races witnessed in a considerable time."



"There has been much talk over the past two years," the Tokyo bronze medallist stated. "I am eager to resolve this. I am prepared to pursue victory."