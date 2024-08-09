Sports News of Friday, 9 August 2024
Kevin Danso on target for RC Lens in preseason friendly win over FC Versailles 78
Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso showcased an exceptional performance, contributing significantly to RC Lens's triumph over FC Versailles 78 in a preseason friendly match.
The Austrian-born Ghanaian was instrumental in his team's victory against the French third-tier club as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Danso found the back of the net, aiding Lens in achieving a 3-1
The French Ligue 1 team took the lead just 18 minutes into the match with a goal from Rémy Lascary, but Romain Basque equalized for the lower-tier side.
Demonstrating a remarkable display, Lens added two more goals to secure their win against the lower division club.
The 25-year-old Ghanaian defender scored to regain the lead for his team six minutes into the second half, followed by Adrien Thomasson, who sealed the victory with a goal in the 69th minute.
Having had a remarkable experience with the Austria national team at Euro 2024, Danso aims to carry this momentum into the forthcoming season.