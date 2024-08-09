Kevin Danso on target for RC Lens in preseason friendly win over FC Versailles 78

Sports News of Friday, 9 August 2024

Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso showcased an exceptional performance, contributing significantly to RC Lens's triumph over FC Versailles 78 in a preseason friendly match.



The Austrian-born Ghanaian was instrumental in his team's victory against the French third-tier club as they prepare for the upcoming season.



Danso found the back of the net, aiding Lens in achieving a 3-1



The French Ligue 1 team took the lead just 18 minutes into the match with a goal from Rémy Lascary, but Romain Basque equalized for the lower-tier side.



Demonstrating a remarkable display, Lens added two more goals to secure their win against the lower division club.



The 25-year-old Ghanaian defender scored to regain the lead for his team six minutes into the second half, followed by Adrien Thomasson, who sealed the victory with a goal in the 69th minute.



Having had a remarkable experience with the Austria national team at Euro 2024, Danso aims to carry this momentum into the forthcoming season.