'Kids will be trying that in the playground' - Haaland goal hailed

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: BBC

In the history of football, certain goals inspire children worldwide to mimic them in playgrounds the next day. Erling Haaland's stunning acrobatic goal against Sparta Prague on Wednesday is expected to be the most recent example.



As Manchester City faced mounting frustration after failing to extend Phil Foden's early goal, Haaland stepped up.



Positioned awkwardly as Savinho's cross approached, he executed a remarkable backheel volley without glancing at the goal, bringing the score to 2-0.