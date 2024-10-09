You are here: HomeSports2024 10 09Article 1991186

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Kildunne urges Red Roses to realise off-pitch dreams

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kildunne has scored four tries in England's WXV campaign so far Kildunne has scored four tries in England's WXV campaign so far

Ellie Kildunne has urged her England teammates to leverage their success in women's rugby to achieve their aspirations beyond the sport.

At 25, she has made a significant impact this year, scoring 14 tries in nine matches and earning the Six Nations player of the tournament accolade, establishing herself as a key player for the Red Roses.

Outside of rugby, Kildunne has initiated a podcast with fellow player Jess Breach, created a clothing line focused on advocacy, launched a creative platform for female athletes, and showcased her talents in modeling and photography from both in front of and behind the camera.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment