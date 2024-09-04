Kinghorn beats Debrunner to win first Paralympic gold

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: BBC

Sammi Kinghorn has achieved her inaugural Paralympic gold medal in remarkable style, triumphing in the T53 100m event in Paris.



The 28-year-old British athlete completed the race in a Paralympic record time of 15.64 seconds at Stade de France, narrowly defeating Catherine Debrunner.



This victory follows Kinghorn's earlier performances in the Games, where she secured two silver medals in the 800m and 1500m events, both times finishing behind the Swiss competitor Debrunner.



With this latest accomplishment, Kinghorn now boasts a total of five Paralympic medals, having previously earned a bronze and a silver at the Tokyo Games three years ago.