Kingsford Boakye Yiadom: Ghanaian youngster completes move to Everton's U-19 team

Ghanaian rising talent, Kingsford Boakye Yiadom, has finalized his transfer to English Premier League side Everton.



He joins Everton's U-19 team on a free transfer from AC Milan.



Boakye Yiadom's football journey began with MSK Zilina, where he climbed through the ranks and notably represented Ghana's U17 team in the WAFU U-17 tournament in Niger three years ago.



At the age of 18, Boakye Yiadom has already earned six caps for Ghana's U-17 team and made five appearances for the U20 team. His achievements include triumphs in the WAFU and AFCON (U20) cups, showcasing his talent during his time with Accra-based Division 2 side MSK Zilina.



Known for his outstanding qualities, the Ghanaian wonderkid possesses impressive speed, close ball control, prowess in one-on-one situations, and a keen eye for goal. Operating primarily on the wing, he adds versatility to Everton's U-19 squad, promising to trouble opposition players with his skills.