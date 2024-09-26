Kingsley Sarfo expresses elation after winning Cypriot Super Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has shared his excitement after helping APOEL Nicosia secure the Cypriot Super Cup on Wednesday night.



Alongside his compatriot David Abagna Sandan, Sarfo played a pivotal role in the 1-0 victory over Paphos FC, sealing the title at the Alphamega Stadium.



Sarfo was the hero of the match, scoring the only goal just one minute into the game, which ultimately clinched the Super Cup for APOEL Nicosia.



The victory marked APOEL’s 14th Super Cup title, putting them just three titles behind record holders AC Omonia Nicosia.