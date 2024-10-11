You are here: HomeSports2024 10 11Article 1992209

Source: BBC

Kittle and Purdy help 49ers to hold off Seahawks

Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes in a statement win for the 49ers Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes in a statement win for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers climbed to the top of the NFC West division following a 36-24 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

This win marked a turnaround for the Niners, who had previously lost three of their first five games, showcasing their best offensive performance of the season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy contributed significantly, passing for 255 yards and throwing three touchdown passes, with two of those going to George Kittle.

