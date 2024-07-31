Klopp distances himself from England job

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: BBC

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed the idea of taking the England job, calling it "the biggest loss of face in the history of football."



Klopp, who left Liverpool last season after a successful tenure, stated he has no current job offers from any club or country. He made these remarks at the International Coaches' Congress in Germany.



Meanwhile, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, also linked with the England role, denied having any contact with the Football Association.



Other potential candidates include England U21s boss Lee Carsley, Graham Potter, and Thomas Tuchel. England's next match is against Ireland on September 7.