Klopp set to become the new Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

Jurgen Klopp may not be away from football for as long as he initially thought. The former coach of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, who recently stepped down from his role at the Reds and suggested he might retire, could make a comeback in just six months.



This time, he is expected to take on the role of Global Head of Football for the influential Red Bull organization.



According to a report from 'Sport Bild' on Wednesday, an official announcement regarding the deal could be imminent.



The new role would relieve Klopp from the intense pressures of coaching, allowing him to implement his global vision to enhance the success of Red Bull's affiliated teams.