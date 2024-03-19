Kobbie Mainoo added to England squad for friendlies

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has received his first call-up to the England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.



Mainoo, 18, was originally named in the under-21s squad but has been promoted to Gareth Southgate's senior side.



England play Brazil on Saturday and Belgium on 26 March - both at Wembley - their final games before Southgate names his squad for Euro 2024.



The rest of the 26-man squad reported to St George's Park on Tuesday.



United academy graduate Mainoo has been capped by England at under-17s, under-18s and under-19s level.



The Stockport-born teenager made his first Manchester United start against Everton in November and has gone on to make a further 19 appearances.



He scored his first goal for the club in a FA Cup fourth-round win at Newport at the end of January, before netting a late winner against Wolves in the Premier League four days later.



Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite were among the players to arrive at St George's Park after earning their first senior call-ups.



Brentford striker Ivan Toney features for the first time since completing an eight-month ban for breaching Football Association (FA) betting rules in January.