Kobbie Mainoo is ten times the player I was at age 19’ – Manchester United legend

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has praised English-Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo following his impressive performance in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.



Mainoo played a crucial role as the Red Devils secured a memorable 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.



In the first half, Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring for Manchester United after capitalizing on a mistake by Josko Gvardiol.



The lead was doubled at Wembley Stadium when Bruno Fernandes set up Mainoo, who calmly found the back of the net.



Despite a goal from Belgian-born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku, Manchester City emerged victorious to claim the title.



Scholes, in a social media post, praised Mainoo's abilities, stating that the young midfielder is far superior to what he was at the age of 19.



"He is ten times the player I was at 19. I admire his composure, awareness, and ability to score crucial goals in important matches."



"This young talent is exceptional... and he's a true Red."



Mainoo has earned a spot in England's provisional squad for Euro 2024 and will be aiming to secure his place in the final squad for the tournament set to take place next month in Germany.