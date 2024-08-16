You are here: HomeSports2024 08 16Article 1970708

Kobbie Mainoo is the nearest I’ve seen to Zidane – Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes, the former midfielder for Manchester United, has expressed high admiration for the young talent Kobbie Mainoo, drawing a comparison to the legendary Zinedine Zidane.

In an interview with The Guardian, Scholes remarked that Mainoo represents the closest resemblance to Zidane he has encountered, particularly in his ability to take possession of the ball, receive it, and manoeuvre

