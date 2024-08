Sports News of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Paul Scholes has praised Manchester United's young midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, calling him the closest thing to Zinedine Zidane due to his calm and skilled play.





Scholes noted Mainoo’s impressive performances against Everton and Galatasaray and was struck by his maturity and composure on the ball.





He believes Mainoo has great potential if he maintains his focus and development.