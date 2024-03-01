Kobbie Mainoo's goal nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kobbie Mainoo, the English-born Ghanaian midfielder, has been nominated for the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for his exceptional individual effort against Wolverhampton Wanderers while playing for Manchester United.



Mainoo's goal proved to be the turning point in the match, which was already a thrilling encounter at Molineux.



Manchester United secured a dramatic victory at the very end of the game, despite Erik ten Hag's side appearing to be in control with a 3-1 lead and only five minutes remaining.



At just 18 years old, Mainoo showcased his talent and composure on the big stage. Under pressure almost 30 yards from goal, the Academy graduate skillfully evaded defenders, including executing a clever nutmeg, before confidently slotting the ball into the bottom corner past Wolves' goalkeeper Jose Sa.



This was Mainoo's first-ever goal in the Premier League, making it a significant moment in his burgeoning career.



Mainoo's goal's quality and importance have rightfully earned him a place among the eight nominees for the prestigious Goal of the Month award.