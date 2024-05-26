Kobbie Mainoo scores against City as Man United clinch FA Cup title

Sports News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

English-born Ghanaian youngster Kobbie Mainoo played a crucial role in Manchester United's impressive 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.



Mainoo, who featured for the entire match, was pivotal in United's success. The Red Devils took the lead in the first half thanks to a defensive mistake by Josko Gvardiol, which allowed Alejandro Garnacho to score a simple goal.



United extended their lead later in the half when Bruno Fernandes set up Mainoo for a composed finish.



Despite falling behind, Manchester City fought back, with Belgian-born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku scoring a spectacular goal from outside the box.



City pushed for an equalizer in the closing stages, but United's defence stood strong to secure the victory.



This triumph not only clinches the FA Cup for Manchester United but also guarantees their place in the UEFA Europa League next season.



Mainoo's performance, especially his crucial goal, will be a memorable moment in United's successful season.