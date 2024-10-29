Kotoko aim to bounce back against struggling Legon Cities in key clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko is preparing to take on Legon Cities in a crucial outstanding match in the Ghana Premier League, aiming to bounce back after their recent unbeaten streak was interrupted by a draw against Basake Holy Stars.



Previously, Kotoko had achieved three consecutive victories and, after leading at halftime, they were anticipated to extend that run. However, a late equalizer from Holy



Stars resulted in a 1-1 draw, keeping Kotoko in second place.



Currently, they trail Bibiani Goldstars by three points and are eager to secure a win against Legon Cities at the University of Ghana Stadium to narrow the gap at the top of the standings.



Conversely, Legon Cities are facing challenges, having lost to Berekum Chelsea, Nsoatreman, and Karela, and are yet to win in their eight matches this season.



Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has called for patience from fans following a disappointing 0-0 draw against Dreams FC, but it is evident that both he and the players must enhance their defensive efforts, as they have conceded goals in eight straight games.



In their encounters since December 2021, Kotoko has dominated, winning three out of six matches, while Legon Cities has only one victory and two draws.



Their most recent clash on May 5, 2024, saw Asante Kotoko triumph with a 2-0 scoreline. Overall, Kotoko has netted 10 goals compared to Legon Cities' seven in these matchups, showcasing a stronger recent performance.