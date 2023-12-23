Kotoko announce matchday squad for RTU encounter

Sports News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko has unveiled the formidable squad set to face RTU in what promises to be a pulsating encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.



As the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign reaches a critical juncture, the Porcupine Warriors are not just aiming for victory but are determined to extend their impressive unbeaten streak.



Having secured four wins and a draw in their last five matches, the Kotoko side is undoubtedly in red-hot form. Yet, the memory of a goalless draw against Great Olympics on match day 15 lingers.



The Pride of the North has been unimpressive so far this season and is currently 17th on the league table with just 14 points.



RTU have managed just a win in their last five games, losing four in the process. They suffered a narrow defeat on home turf in their previous fixture against Berekum Chelsea and will be aiming for a resurgence against Kotoko.



Below is the squad:



Frederick Asare



Danlad Ibrahim



Sherif Mohammed



Justice Blay



Steven Mukwala



Enoch Morrison



Isaac Oppong



Henry Ansu



Richmond Lamptey



Nurudeen Mohammed



Baba Yahaya



Peter Ampadu



Nana Benyin



Michael Kyei



Rocky Dwamena



John Tedeku



Prince Adesa



Mohammed Sheriff



Georges Mfegue



Andrews Ntim Manu