Kotoko calls for fair officiating after Heart of Lions defeat

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, has urged for impartial officiating following their 0-1 loss to Heart of Lions on matchday 18 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Ocloo praised Heart of Lions for their resolute performance while also sharing his concerns about the quality of officiating during the game.



Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah scored the only goal of the fixture in the 52nd minute, which led to Kotoko's defeat.



In addition, six minutes after conceding the goal, Nicholas Mensah was given a red card, further compounding the issue for the Porcupine Warriors.



In a post-match interview, Ocloo acknowledged the opponent's performance but emphasized the need for improvement in refereeing standards, stating, "If we want football to progress, our referees must be at the top of their game and be fair."



Reflecting on Kotoko's performance, Ocloo accepted the team's profligacy and promised, on behalf of the technical team, to work on their finishing in upcoming games.