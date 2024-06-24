You are here: HomeSports2024 06 24Article 1953518

Sports News of Monday, 24 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum accused of disrespecting reserve players

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Prosper Narteh Ogum Prosper Narteh Ogum

Samuel Appiah, a former Asante Kotoko defender, has made serious allegations against Prosper Narteh Ogum, accusing the coach of showing little regard for his reserve players.

During his time with Kotoko in 2021, Appiah claimed that Ogum favors his starting eleven and intentionally sidelines bench players.

Speaking on Saddick Adams TV, Appiah expressed his worries about Ogum's treatment of

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment