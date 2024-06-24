Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum accused of disrespecting reserve players

Sports News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Appiah, a former Asante Kotoko defender, has made serious allegations against Prosper Narteh Ogum, accusing the coach of showing little regard for his reserve players.



During his time with Kotoko in 2021, Appiah claimed that Ogum favors his starting eleven and intentionally sidelines bench players.



Speaking on Saddick Adams TV, Appiah expressed his worries about Ogum's treatment of



Read full articlereserve players, emphasizing that such behavior could negatively impact a player's career and motivation.



According to Appiah, Ogum's lack of respect for bench players can lead to a lack of motivation among those not regularly playing.



Furthermore, Appiah described Ogum as an "intolerant" and "quick-tempered" individual, cautioning that the coach's impatience and personal grudges could harm a player's career.



While acknowledging Ogum as a father figure, Appiah believes that the coach's behavior towards players may hinder his future success, despite their past achievements together.