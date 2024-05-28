Kotoko deserved to win the Super Clash – Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, acknowledged that Asante Kotoko were deserving winners of the Super Clash.



Steven Mukwala's two goals secured a 2-0 victory for the Porcupine Warriors in the Ghana Premier League.



Ouattara admitted that his team did not perform well enough to secure a win and praised Kotoko for their strong performance.



As a result of the defeat, Accra Hearts of Oak are now in 14th place with 38 points, just two points above the relegation zone, while Asante Kotoko have moved up to ninth place with 43 points.