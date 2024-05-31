Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare calls for support for ‘best’ coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare, has expressed his admiration for Black Stars head coach Otto Addo and called for the public's backing.



Frederick Asare emphasized the importance of having faith in coach Otto Addo, highlighting his coaching style and ability to instill confidence in players.



"I consider him to be among the top coaches in Ghana. We should have confidence in him and offer our support," Frederick Asare stated during his interaction with the Asante Kotoko media team.