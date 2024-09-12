Kotoko goalkeeper Mohammed Camara urged to stay grounded after key performance vs. Karela United

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Asante Kotoko's coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has urged goalkeeper Mohammed Camara to remain humble after his impressive display against Karela United.



Camara stepped in for captain Frederick Asare, who was away on international duty, and played a crucial role in the team's 1-0 win by making several important saves.



In a post-match discussion, Ogum conveyed his trust in Camara's skills, particularly in Asare's absence, and advised him to continue his dedication and concentration as the season progresses.