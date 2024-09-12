You are here: HomeSports2024 09 12Article 1980494

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Kotoko goalkeeper Mohammed Camara urged to stay grounded after key performance vs. Karela United

Asante Kotoko's coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has urged goalkeeper Mohammed Camara to remain humble after his impressive display against Karela United.

Camara stepped in for captain Frederick Asare, who was away on international duty, and played a crucial role in the team's 1-0 win by making several important saves.

In a post-match discussion, Ogum conveyed his trust in Camara's skills, particularly in Asare's absence, and advised him to continue his dedication and concentration as the season progresses.

