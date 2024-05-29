You are here: HomeSports2024 05 29Article 1943681

Source: Footballghana

Kotoko legend Malik Jabir wants Hearts of Oak’s Michael Ampadu included in Black Stars squad for Mali, CAR games

Malik Jabir, a legendary player for Asante Kotoko, has expressed his support for the inclusion of home-based players, particularly Michael Ampadu from Hearts of Oak, in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will face Mali on June 6 and the Central Africa Republic on June 10, aiming to secure maximum points after a slow start in the qualifiers.

Despite a 1-0 win over Madagascar, the team suffered a narrow defeat to Comoros and currently sits fourth in Group I.

Jabir believes that Ampadu, despite his club's struggles, has performed well in the Ghanaian top flight and deserves a chance.

