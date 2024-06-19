You are here: HomeSports2024 06 19Article 1951928

Kotoko part ways with keeper Danlad Ibrahim and 10 others

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has officially parted ways with Black Stars goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and 10 other players following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.

The club announced the departures on its X (formerly Twitter) page after finishing sixth in the 18-team league standings. Kotoko ended the season with 14

