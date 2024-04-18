Kotoko players should take responsibility and make things better - Etouga Mbella

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Franck Mbella Etouga, the former Asante Kotoko striker, has emphasized the importance of the players taking responsibility and striving to improve the club's current situation.



Etouga, who played a crucial role in Kotoko's victory in the Ghana Premier League in 2022, acknowledged the struggles that the club is currently facing.



His remarks came after an incident where fans chased coach Prosper Ogum from the training grounds on Tuesday. Kotoko has only managed to secure one victory in their last eight Ghana Premier League matches, suffering six defeats in the process.



With the team dangerously close to the relegation zone, there have been increasing calls for coach Prosper Ogum, who previously led Kotoko to a league title, to resign.



As Kotoko prepares to face league leaders Samartex in their upcoming match, Etouga has encouraged his former teammates to take responsibility and work towards improving the situation.



Despite no longer being with the club, Etouga has been closely following their progress and wants to motivate his former teammates to make things better.



During his time with the Porcupine Warriors, Mbella was a beloved figure among fans and played a pivotal role in the team's success, scoring 21 goals to help secure the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.



After leaving a lasting impact on the Ghanaian football scene, the Cameroonian attacker departed Kotoko to join Egyptian side Al Masry and is currently on loan at El Gouna.