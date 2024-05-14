Kotoko set to sign Ivorian midfielder Sylla Mohamed from RC Abidjan

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko is set to bolster their attacking strength with the signing of Ivorian midfielder Sylla Mohamed from RC Abidjan.



The Porcupine Warriors have identified Mohamed as a prolific attacker who can address their goal-scoring challenges.



Throughout the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Kotoko has heavily relied on Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala, who has impressively scored 11 goals. However, the team recognizes the need for additional firepower to enhance their offensive capabilities.



Currently sitting in 10th place on the league table with 40 points after 29 matches, Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum is determined to rectify their weaknesses for the upcoming season. Despite enduring a difficult campaign, the team remains focused on ending the season on a positive note.



The imminent arrival of Sylla Mohamed is expected to inject fresh energy into Kotoko's attacking lineup. Mohamed is seen as a crucial addition who can make a significant contribution to the team's goal-scoring efforts and overall performance.



As Kotoko prepares for the final stretch of the season, there is great anticipation for Mohamed's integration into the squad and the impact he will have on the team's future success.