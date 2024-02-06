Kotoko terminates contract of Abdul Fatawu Safiu over health regards

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abdul Fatawu Safiu's second spell with Kumasi-based football club Asante Kotoko, in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), has abruptly ended.



Management of the Porcupine Warriors cited medical reasons for the termination of Safiu's contract.



Following his initial agreement to a two-year contract, Safiu's return to the team has been abbreviated. His inability to showcase his skills on the field is a result of this.



Safiu made a prominent footmark during his last spell at Asante Kotoko in the 2018–19 campaign. He played in 16 games and scored 13 goals, including some notable goals in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Asante Kotoko released a statement outlining the events that led to Safiu's departure. The club made it clear that health issues were the reason behind the decision to end his contract.



After committing to adhere to the Ghana Football Association's registration deadlines, the medical team at the club performed a pre-competition physical on him.



Regrettably, certain undisclosed health complications arose during the evaluation process, which could potentially incapacitate Safiu for an extended duration and pose significant risks to their overall well-being.



As a result of these concerns, Safiu's registration was rejected by the Ghana Football Association, which led Asante Kotoko to decide to end their relationship with the player for the benefit of both parties.