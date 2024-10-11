Kotoko turns all attention to Ghana Premier League after pulling out of Capital City Africa Cup

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Asante Kotoko, a prominent Ghanaian football club, has chosen to concentrate on competing for the Ghana Premier League title, opting out of the 2024 Capital City Africa Cup.



The club, known as the Porcupine Warriors, made this announcement on Thursday, stating they will not participate in the tournament set to occur in Washington, D.C.



The Interim Management Committee explained that the withdrawal was due to challenges in obtaining visas for the players.