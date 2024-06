Sports News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Emmanuel Dasoberi, the Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, has revealed some of the club's plans for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.



In an interview with Akoma FM on Wednesday, June 26, he stated that the club will limit their squad to a maximum of 26 players.



Dasoberi also reassured fans that Asante Kotoko will only acquire players who are in good physical condition and prepared to contribute to the team's success.