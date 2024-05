Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Amankwah Mireku, former Hearts of Oak captain, has expressed doubt that Asante Kotoko could reverse their 4-0 loss against the Phobians.



The heavy defeat in 2000, with goals from Osei Kuffuor, Sarpong, and Addo, remains a proud moment for Hearts fans.



Mireku, who was part of that winning squad, believes it will be a tough task for Kotoko to overcome such a significant result.