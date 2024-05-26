Kroos gets Bernabeu send off as Real draw Betis

Sports News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: BBC

Real Madrid played a goalless draw against Real Betis as Toni Kroos bid farewell to Santiago Bernabeu in his final match before retirement.



The German midfielder received a guard of honor and a standing ovation upon his substitution in the 86th minute.



Despite Betis' efforts, including a disallowed goal, neither team found the net.



With attention now on the upcoming Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid concludes their league season with Kroos, a veteran of 22 trophies during his decade-long tenure with the club.