Kryvbas Kryvyi decide against buying Konadu Yiadom on permanent deal

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Kryvbas Kryvyi, a Ukrainian club, has decided not to keep Konadu Yiadom permanently, sending him back to Ghana as his loan spell ends in June.



The total number of games he played during his loan period has not been disclosed.



Yiadom, who previously played for the West African Football Academy, left Hearts of Oak due to a contract dispute.



During his time with Hearts of Oak, he played a key role in over 18 matches and scored one goal in the 2022/23 season.



His departure marks the end of a successful period with the club, contributing to their victories in the MTN FA Cup and President's Cup.