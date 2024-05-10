Kudus delighted as unique goal celebration goes viral

Sports News of Friday, 10 May 2024

In his first season in the English Premier League, Kudus has not only impressed with his performance on the field but also with his unique celebration style.



The 23-year-old has garnered attention with his seven goals and five assists, solidifying his position as a crucial player for the London-based club.



Kudus' celebration, which involves jumping onto advertising boards after scoring, has captured the interest of fans and players worldwide.



In an interview with EA Uncut, he mentioned that his goal was to differentiate himself and do something distinct from the usual celebrations like sliding on his knees.



As Kudus' celebration gained traction, he expressed his pleasure at its increasing popularity and the fact that others are adopting it.



He highlighted the camaraderie it creates among players, emphasizing their shared involvement in the sports and entertainment community.



With many Ghanaian esports enthusiasts hoping to see Kudus' celebration featured in EA's video game FC 25, the player himself is supportive of the idea.



While Kudus continues to excel for West Ham, fans in Ghana are excited to witness his success on the international stage.



With upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, Ghanaians are optimistic that Kudus will continue to have a significant impact on the national team.