Kudus’ stunning solo goal against Freiburg rated third best in Europa League

Sports News of Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Mohammed Kudus' outstanding solo effort against Freiburg has earned him the third spot in the top ten goals of the recently concluded Europa League campaign.



The Ghanaian player displayed great skill as he bypassed three defenders to score, helping West Ham secure a win over the German team in the round of 16.



Despite being behind Ademola Lookman and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the goal-scoring charts, with Lookman taking the lead, it was Lookman's second goal in the final against Bayer Leverkusen that was voted as the best goal of the tournament.