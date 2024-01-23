Kudus 'very disappointed' despite player of match display

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: CAF

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus could not hide his dismay after being named man of the match in Tuesday's dramatic 2-2 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations draw with Mozambique.



Kudus impressed throughout but his individual display was overshadowed by Mozambique's incredible late fightback to salvage a point.



"I'm very disappointed, we really wanted this victory but it wasn't to be," a dejected Kudus told reporters.



"It's a big disappointment for us."



The West Ham sensation felt Ghana's failure to hold onto their two-goal lead was down to a lack of concentration.



"We lost the game by losing concentration in the last minutes, like against Egypt too," lamented the 22-year-old.



Nonetheless, Kudus believes Ghana demonstrated their undeniable quality at the tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.



"We showed lots of qualities here but losing focus at the end cost us," he reflected philosophically.



Kudus' standout individual performances were one of the bright spots in an otherwise painful AFCON campaign for Ghana.



But not even being named man of the match could lift the spirits of the crestfallen rising star on Tuesday night.



Along with coach Chris Hughton, he will now turn attention to processing a crushing setback before Ghana embark on rebuilding for the future.