Kurt Okraku extends condolences to family of late Black Stars captain Awuley Quaye

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The family of the deceased former Black Stars captain, Emmanuel Awuley Quaye, visited Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku to officially notify him of the passing of the legendary Ghanaian defender.



Accompanied by his son, Awuley Quaye Jnr, the family shared the circumstances surrounding his death and the arrangements for his funeral with President Kurt Okraku at the GFA Headquarters.



President Kurt Okraku, Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro, Head of Public Relations and Strategy Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, Human Resource Manager Keziah Afosa, and Director of the GFA Foundation Malcolm Frazier Appeadu warmly welcomed them. The funeral of the late Ghanaian football great is set to take place on May 3-4, 2024.



Okraku praised the significant contributions of the late former national star and assured the family of the Football Association's assistance as they prepare for his final rites.



He expressed his condolences to the family, acknowledging the inevitability of death and highlighting the positive impact Awuley Quaye Senior had on Ghanaian football.



President Okraku also emphasized the GFA's commitment to supporting the family in organizing a dignified funeral for their loved one, promising to involve the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports in honouring the memory of Awuley Quaye Senior.