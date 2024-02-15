Kurt Okraku hails ex-President J.A Kufuor’s impact in Ghana football

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: Football Ghana

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has hailed former Ghana leader for contributing significantly to the development of football during his reigns.



Before assuming the presidency, Kufuor had served as chairman of Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko, making a significant contribution to the growth of the club.



The Black Stars secured its first World Cup qualification under J.A Kufuor in 2006, where the team made a meaningful impact at their debut appearance at the biggest soccer mundial.



During the unveiling of the J.A Kufuor Cup, Okraku highlighted Kufuor's enduring commitment to football development in the country and has therefore thrown his weight behind the J.A Kufuor Cup scheduled for Sunday February 18, 2024.



"Our President played his part and indeed continues to play his part in developing our football. From the time before and the time he took leadership of Krobea Asante Kotoko to the time he took us to the Mundial in 2006."



To demonstrate solidarity, Okraku and a group of selected individuals pledged to purchase 5,000 tickets for the foundation, which will be distributed among football enthusiasts.



Expressing the GFA's unwavering support for the cause, Okraku affirmed, "The GFA is very supportive of this course, we have given our blessing and indeed we will be at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday to fully support this special game."



Okraku urged Ghanaians to rally behind the two teams as they compete in this significant fixture, encouraging everyone to come out in large numbers to witness the exciting encounter at the heart of Ghanaian football.



The J.A Kufuor Cup, which will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium will see Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC battle it out for the trophy.