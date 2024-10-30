You are here: HomeSports2024 10 30Article 2000315

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kurt Okraku is doing a fantastic job – Desmond Ofei

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Desmond Ofei, the head coach of the Black Satellites, has lauded Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association, for his outstanding contributions. Ofei's remarks came after the team clinched a place in the final of the 2024 WAFU B U20 Championship with a 2-1 victory over Côte d’Ivoire last Sunday.

Despite facing criticism due to the underwhelming performances of

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment