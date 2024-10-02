You are here: HomeSports2024 10 02Article 1988618

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Kurt Okraku magic as influential GFA boss gets Accra Stadium approved for Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Sudan

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, has been instrumental in securing approval from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the upgraded Accra Sports Stadium to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan on October 11, 2024.

His leadership has been pivotal in ensuring that this crucial match takes place in Accra.

This has prevented the potential embarrassment of having to hold international games outside the country

