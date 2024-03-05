Kurt Okraku maintains position as head of GFA's Juvenile Committee

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku will remain as the chairman of the Juvenile (COLTS) Committee, while Joe Abu Salam, the owner of Tema United, a third-tier side based in Tema, and Samuel Anim Addo, a former Executive Council Member, will serve as Vice Chairmen of the Committee.



Joe Abu Salam, according to the Ghana Football Association, has vast experience in club administration, having worked with New Edubiase United and Young Hearts, while Samuel Anim Addo is the Board Chairman of Okwahu United and the President of Access Bank Division One League side Young Apostles Football Club.



The Juvenile Committee's primary responsibility is to develop policies for the management, control, promotion, organization, and administration of Juvenile football in Ghana.



The Committee is expected to work to create regulations that will help restructure Juvenile football in Ghana and support the establishment and management of national Juvenile teams, both male and female.



The Juvenile Committee is also responsible for inculcating discipline, sportsmanship, patriotism, and fair play in the Juvenile football sector in the country.



The Committee will focus on igniting passion in the Juvenile football sector, which is the foundation of Ghana football, as part of its work.