Kurt Okraku offers guidance to newly formed U16 national team

Sports News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Players and officials representing the newly formed national U16 boys team recently visited Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku at the GFA Headquarters in Accra.



On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Okraku interacted with the eager players and officials, providing them with valuable insights on different aspects of the sport.



He urged them to remain focused, maintain a positive attitude, and heed the advice of the technical team as they begin their journey towards progress and potential success.



Moreover, Okraku reassured the team of the GFA's continuous support in terms of logistics and finances as they work towards honing their skills for personal development and the future advancement of Ghanaian football.



The team's visit to the GFA headquarters coincided with the absence of coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey, who was busy preparing his team, Nations FC, for their upcoming Premier League match against Accra Lions at home on Friday, May 17, 2024.



The establishment of the U16 national team highlights Ghana's forward-thinking approach to football development, mirroring the country's football philosophy that places importance on the holistic growth of players from a young age.



This philosophy underscores the significance of not only technical abilities but also the nurturing of strong character traits and values.